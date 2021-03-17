SF Beef Up Police Patrols in Wake of Anti-Asian Attacks

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has directed police to increase patrols in neighborhoods with a high number of Asian-American community members after yet another attack in the city.

In Chinatown, Tiffany Tam has a stylish store named Kim and Ono. Tam told NBC Bay Area that she would feel comfortable with more eyes and ears watching out in the neighborhood.

"I would 1000% agree that it is super helpful for me," she said. "This is like a second home to me. I walk these streets my parents are here."

On Wednesday, Mayor London Breed said that she asked San Francisco police to increase patrols in areas with a high number of Asian residents and businesses.

She notes that while police have made several arrests, there's more work to be done.

"Now we need to understand what was going on and why those attacks occurred because in some cases they didn’t include any robbery or theft but how do we get to the root causes of what's happening and make change," she said.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott outlined the efforts that have been underway.

"The Asian-American Pacific Islander community needs to know that we stand with them we support them," he said. Scott added that his department is working to deter crimes of opportunity.

San Francisco police are partnering with local AAPI community organizations to step up patrols in the area.

Meantime, another effort is underway among elected leaders in AAPI communities and allies directed at Governor Gavin Newsom. They are asking Governor Newsom to take the opportunity to appoint an Asian-American to the state’s top law enforcement officer.

AAPI leaders also want the next California attorney general to help lead the fight against hate crimes targeting the Asian community.