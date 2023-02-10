SF Beer Week Features Hundreds of Events Across the Bay Area

Ready to grab a cold one? SF Beer Week starts Friday and runs for the next 10 days, featuring hundreds of events from beer festivals to tap takeovers at breweries and restaurants across the Bay Area.

Organizers say it's more than just a San Francisco thing, and these days it's also more than just a beer event. It gives beer enthusiasts a chance to soak it all in with the things that go best with their favorite brews.

"So these events are all about food pairings," says Nico Freccia, co-founder of 21st Amendment Brewery. "They're about collaborations. They're about vertical tastings. They're about special releases like barrel-aged beer and sour beers. And so it's much more than just a Pint Night. It's really about the community of beer, the craftsmanship of beer and people coming together to enjoy beer. Especially in settings with food."

Special kickoff events are taking place Friday in San Leandro and San Rafael and Saturday in San Francisco, San Jose and Seaside on the Central Coast.

Find details about different events and ticket information at sfbeerweek.org.