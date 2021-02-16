reopening schools

SF Board of Education Delays School Reopening Discussion

By Cierra Johnson

NBC Bay Area

Almost a year after San Francisco teachers and students left the classroom and began distance learning due to the pandemic, the city's lawsuit against its own school district stands.

The lawsuit has developed and has various demands even as the nation's top doctor Anthony Faucci unveils requirements to safely return to the classroom.

In San Francisco, a tentative agreement was reached early February between the district and unions to safely and gradually bring teachers and students back into the classroom. The tentative agreement was originally scheduled for discussion at Tuesday's board meeting, but the district’s website was recently updated to announce the discussion will take place at the regular meeting on Tuesday Feb. 23.

As of now, the agreement demands the following:

  • Staff returning to the classroom are vaccinated
  • Students return if city is in orange tier, regardless of vaccine availability
  • There would be limited school instruction if San Francisco drops to the red tier

City Attorney Dennis Herrera with support of Mayor London Breed say the lawsuit is a last resort to reopen schools and end virtual learning.

Doctor Anthony Fauci said in an interview Sunday he believes schools can reopen safely following certain protocols, but local districts need the financial resources to do so.

