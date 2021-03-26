San Francisco

SF Board of Education Vice President Stripped of Role Following Controversial Tweets

This comes after tweets from 2016 resurfaced in which Collins, who is Black, referenced the Asian-American community, white supremacy and racism

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco Board of Education Vice President Alison Collins has been stripped of her leadership position and removed from a role on any committees.

The board approved the no-confidence measure with a 5-2 vote.

The members who authored the measure say Collins has failed to accept responsibility for her words, and should resign.

In the event she does not resign, the resolution also calls for Collins' removal from all board committees for the duration of her term, effectively immediately.

San FranciscoSan Francisco Board of Education
