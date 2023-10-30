San Francisco

Body pulled from water near Pier 9 in San Francisco

By Stephen Ellison

A body was pulled out of San Francisco Bay waters Monday, near Pier 9, according to the police department.

At about 9 a.m., SFPD officers responded to the area of Pier 9 on a report of a body in the water, police said. The body was recovered by the San Francisco Fire Department.

Police and SF's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the SFPD Tip line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

