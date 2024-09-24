San Francisco

SF city leaders look to up the ante on stopping illegal sideshows

Supervisors to turn focus on dirt bikes and may consider giving the city an option to sell an impounded vehicle if the driver is convicted

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday could add some bite to the laws intended to combat illegal sideshows in the city.

Sideshow organizers, drivers and spectators already are among those who could face penalties, but there’s a new element San Francisco police are focusing on: dirt bike riders.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

A month ago, dozens of dirt bike riders swarmed the city, marking an escalation in the dangerous and destructive behavior the sideshow laws were designed to curb. Mayor London Breed and SF law enforcement want to prosecute them the same as vehicle drivers.

"More recently, dirt bikes have erupted onto the scene and create a different challenge for SFPD, in the same vein but far more nimble," said Commander Nicole Jones, of the Special Operations Bureau, Traffic Division. "Both of these events should be classified as nothing less than vehicle insurrection. It is lawless."

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will consider extending how long the city can impound a vehicle and even have an option to sell it if the driver or rider is convicted of charges.

The ordinance also increases the penalties for planning an illegal sideshow; blocking a roadway or private property for stunts; and participating in a sideshow as a spectator. Violators could face jail time and steep fines.

"They’re called sideshowS for a reason; they are a show, and they have audiences," Supervisor Matt Dorsey said. "So, to that extent, we can hold accountable the people who are publicizing these events. That could help."

Local

Oakland 1 hour ago

A's begin final series at the Oakland Coliseum

San Francisco 9 hours ago

Body cam video of police shooting at SF BART station released

Dorsey says the sideshows not only are inconvenient for motorists but also can be deadly, as was the case in Sacramento last weekend when two people died at an illegal sideshow.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed four new state laws to help communities respond to illegal sideshows.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us