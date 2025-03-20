‘Roughly' 40 arrested in SF drug dealing crackdown

Authorities in San Francisco continued cracking down on drug dealing in the city with "roughly 40 arrests" early Thursday morning.

San Francisco police and sheriff's deputies made the arrests in a coordinated operation at Market Street and Van Ness Avenue, according to a SFPD social media post.

Mayor Daniel Lurie on Thursday said, "This activity will not be tolerated, and we will continue these operations for as long as it takes. That corridor is where I see so many families taking Muni each and every morning, watching open drug use, open drug dealing."

Thursday morning's action is the latest in a series of operations that have resulted in mass arrests of drug dealers in San Francisco.