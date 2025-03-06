San Francisco

SF leaders tout more drug-related arrests in Mission District raids

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco leaders Thursday were touting another successful surge operation leading to four arrests of alleged drug dealers in the city's Mission District.

The raids occurred Wednesday night around the plaza at 16th and Mission streets, police said.

In addition to the arrests, officers seized 28.5 grams of narcotics, police said.

"We're sending a message: we won't tolerate these conditions anywhere in San Francisco," Mayor Daniel Lurie wrote in a post on X.

The operation comes days after a larger surge at Jefferson Square Park in which police made more than 80 arrests.

