Advocates push back on proposed changes to SF early education measure

Early educators and advocates of San Francisco’s child care community will rally once again on the steps of City Hall to push back on a controversial proposal to reallocate the city’s early education funds.

Last week, hundreds of teachers, families and child care community advocates gathered to send a clear message to city leaders: Keep Proposition C the way it is.

The voter approved proposition from 2018 allocates hundreds of millions of dollars to the city’s early education department, allowing for teachers’ raises and subsidized child care among other benefits.

It isn’t the first time Prop. C has been challenged after its narrow victory on the 2018 ballot. In 2021, the issue went to court and was upheld. Now, it’s up for yet another challenge.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"This has been such a long fight. Early care and education has notoriously been underpaid and expensive," said Sarah Hicks-Kilday, director of Early Care Educators of San Francisco.

Changing Prop. C would exempt big businesses making over $1 million in commerical rent from a tax to contribute to child care for all. The proposed change also would reduce the city’s annual investment in child care services, said to be one of the most progressive in the state.

The Board of Supervisors will vote on the proposed changes to Proposition C later this month.