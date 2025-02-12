SF mayor to sign fentanyl state of emergency ordinance

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Wednesday will sign an ordinance declaring a state of emergency to address the city's fentanyl crisis.

City supervisors approved the ordinance by a 10-1 vote Tuesday night.

The state of emergency allows more money to be allocated to fighting the drug crisis. Some of that money already has been budgeted. The ordinance also allows the mayor to take donations from private entities for six months.

It all comes a week after a 30-day pilot project -- a fentanyl triage center -- was set up in the city’s SOMA neighborhood, where it provides a multi-departmental approach to combatting fentanyl.

Lurie told NBC Bay Area the state of emergency allows the city to break through the bureaucratic red tape of getting shelter, mental health beds, hiring more police officers and more case managers.

And the Board of Supervisors still has oversight, the mayor said.

"Everybody understands that this is a crisis, and we have a first step in solving it," Lurie said. "But what's different also is that you're going to see me out there on the streets day in and day out until we get better outcomes."

Lurie is expected to sign the ordinance during a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.