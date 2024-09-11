SF marks 23 years since 9/11 with remembrance ceremony

Twenty-three years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, various events across the U.S. remember and honor those whose lives were taken, including a traditional remembrance in San Francisco.

Each year on Sept. 11, the San Francisco Fire Department honors first responders and civilians who tragically died in the 2001 attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

