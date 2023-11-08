San Francisco

SF says bring on the holiday shoppers! Will they come?

By Kris Sanchez

The holiday shopping season is near, and San Francisco says it's ready. But are people ready to spend their time and money in the city?

The Union Square holiday ice rink is open as is San Francisco’s U.N. Plaza, once seen as an open-air drug market, now reimagined as a place for families. There’s a new skate park and outdoor fitness center, plus two new cafes are opening.

It's all part of a pilot program that could be part of a bigger solution as the city combats drug addiction and crime.

