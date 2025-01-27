San Francisco

SF ceremony on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

By NBC Bay Area staff

A somber and poignant ceremony in San Francisco took place Monday morning on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

This year, the day of remembrance falls on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The message from leaders of the Jewish community as well as the German Consul General is never forget and never again -- the lessons of the Holocaust are more relevant now than ever.

