San Francisco city leaders to discuss new crime-fighting tactics

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco leaders were set to meet Thursday to discuss new tactics to fight the growing crime problem across the city.

The city's Public Safety Commission will discuss the police department's plan to restore traffic enforcement, the creation of a gun violence victim program and prohibiting armed guards from using firearms to protect property.

The meeting comes on the heels of an attack Wednesday on an employee and a customer at a candy store in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood.

