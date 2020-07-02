crime

SF Man Arrested in Daytime Stabbing at Linda Mar Shopping Center

By Bay City News

Crime scene tape is pictured in this file photo.
A 41-year-old San Francisco man was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of stabbing an 18-year-old man in the leg just before 5 p.m. at Linda Mar Shopping Center, Pacifica police said. 

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

After the suspect, who was later identified as Russell Hess of San Francisco, fled the shopping center by car, an all-county bulletin went out and a Colma officer spotted him, according to a statement by Pacifica Police Chief Daniel Steidle.

Russell is being held at the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Steidle said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

