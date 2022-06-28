SF Man Linked to Deadly Crime Spree From East Bay to Central Valley

A San Francisco man is being linked to a deadly crime spree from the East Bay to the Central Valley.
Isaiah Harley was arrested in Fresno County early Saturday morning after a stabbing in the city of Avenal.
The sheriff's office accused him of killing a truck driver at a travel center and they believe the attack was random.
Before his arrest, investigators said he also may have carjacked someone in Oakland, robbed a store in lost hills, off I-5, and then carjacked another person further down the highway, in Bakersfield.
Each case is being investigated separately for now.
Fresno is asking anyone with tips to give them a call.