SF Man Linked to Deadly Crime Spree From East Bay to Central Valley

A San Francisco man is being linked to a deadly crime spree from the East Bay to the Central Valley.

Isaiah Harley was arrested in Fresno County early Saturday morning after a stabbing in the city of Avenal.

The sheriff's office accused him of killing a truck driver at a travel center and they believe the attack was random.

Before his arrest, investigators said he also may have carjacked someone in Oakland, robbed a store in lost hills, off I-5, and then carjacked another person further down the highway, in Bakersfield.

Each case is being investigated separately for now.

Fresno is asking anyone with tips to give them a call.