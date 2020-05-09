crime

SF Man Traced From Zoom Streaming Activity Faces Child Porn Charges

By Bay City News

Hands on Keyboard Generic Computer
NBC News

A 44-year-old San Francisco man was arrested for knowingly possessing child pornography, the United States Attorney's Office announced Friday.

The arrest of Chad Andrew Carter followed a 2018 investigation in which pornographic videos were observed being displayed and streamed via an online Zoom chat room by someone with the user name TopRod, according to a criminal complaint filed on April 30.

The user name was traced to an IP address and email account in Carter's name. Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant for Carter's residence and electronic devices on Jan. 4 2018 that led to identification of more than 3,000 images and 469 videos of child pornography involving children as young as 3 years old.

Local

San Jose 12 hours ago

San Jose Could Open Up Outdoor Space to Restaurants, Other Businesses

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Stanford Children’s Health to Resume Non-Emergency Procedures

At a detention hearing held Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen, Carter was released with conditions that include monitoring of his computer and electronics use and prohibiting contact with minors.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 27.

If convicted on the possession of child pornography charge, Carter faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, five years to a life term supervised release, a fine of $250,000, a special assessment of $5,000, criminal forfeiture, and restitution.

This article tagged under:

crimeSan Francisco
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us