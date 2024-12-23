What's ahead for SF Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie

As the new year approaches, perhaps no one has more resolutions than San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie.

From taking on the battle against open-air drug markets to the economy and housing, Lurie has his work cut out for him. He says his administration will reflect the diversity of the city with people from different backgrounds.

Lurie is staffing his team with several big names in business, including former Twitter executive Ned Segal and Open AI CEO Sam Altman. The message he wants to send is that San Francisco is open for businesss, which will require addressing open-air drug markets and crime.

"We have to revive our tourism, we have to revive our downtown, and that's going to require making sure we get conferences back to San Francisco, that we get business back because once we get business back, small businesses can thrive and we can grow our economy," Lurie said.

Housing also is a critical issue. Lurie says he’s reaching out to labor and community groups to get more middle-income housing built.

"We ask so much of our taxpayers and residents, and we do have a crisis of affordability we are going to work with different depts, work with the public and private sectors to make sure we get more housing built. That is the key to our economic recovery."

Lurie points to the election results as a mandate and a vote of confidence from San Francisco residents that he can get things done.