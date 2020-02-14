SF Mayor London Breed Admits to Past Relationship With Mohammed Nuru

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday admits she previously dated Mohammed Nuru 20 years ago.

Nuru, who earlier this week resigned from his post as San Francisco Public Works Director, is at the center of a public corruption investigation.

"The last couple weeks have been difficult for our City," Breed wrote in a tweet. "We must continue to hold ourselves accountable and work to restore the public's trust. That is why I want to be transparent and share this information directly with the public."

Breed in her tweet linked to a Medium.com post where she outlines her relationship with Nuru.

Friday's announcement comes days after City Attorney Dennis Herrera issued investigative subpoenas seeking records of contributions by major companies doing business with the city. The subpoenas went out to five private companies and three San Francisco non-profits, including one set up by Nick Bovis, a businessman and key figure in the corruption scandal surrounding the city Department of Public Works.

Nuru has been charged federally with corruption and lying to the FBI. Bovis is charged with attempting to give a $5,000 bribe an airport commissioner to obtain a lucrative airport concession lease.

Federal authorities allege Bovis got inside information from Nuru to help him bid on a contract to provide portable public bathrooms. The city’s corruption probe identified a $171,000 DPW contract with SMTM Technology LLC, a firm tied to Bovis.

Last week, the city terminated that contract for not meeting deadlines and no payments were made under it, according to the City Attorney’s office. The city is also probing other city contracts based on descriptions provided of alleged participants in the federal complaint.

