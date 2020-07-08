SF Mayor London Breed Tested for COVID-19 After Possible Exposure

San Francisco Mayor London Breed sent out an urgent tweet Wednesday about her possible exposure to COVID-19 after someone who knew they tested positive for the virus went to one of her events.

She said she was told by the director of public health that a person with the virus was at an event she attended recently and that she may have been exposed to the virus.

“I’m really angry and I’m angry that someone would be told they have COVID-19, and be told what to do and to defy that request to not to keep themselves healthy and safe, but to keep people healthy and safe,” Breed said. “I could have infected somebody unknowingly.”

San Francisco public health director views the mayor’s exposure low to moderate, which means the infected person could have come within 6 feet of her but a protective mask helps block the exposure.

Today, I was informed that recently I attended an event that was also attended by an individual who was aware that they had tested positive for COVID-19.



Following consultation with the Department of Public Health, I’ve taken a COVID-19 test and am waiting for the results. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020

UCSF Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said right now monitoring for the mayor and her staff is key.

“You wake up to see if you have a fever and try to smell your coffee,” he said. “If you can’t smell coffee or have a fever that’s when you should be checked out more thoroughly.”

The mayor has been tested and awaiting results. She is self isolating for the next 10 days and recommending her staff get tested.

“COVID-19 is actually killing people, it’s killing people so when you are reckless and you show up to an event when other people are there, you’re not only putting their lives in danger but everyone they are around,” Breed said.

The mayor was scheduled to go to a testing site Thursday, but that has been canceled.