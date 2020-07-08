coronavirus

SF Mayor London Breed Tested for COVID-19 After Possible Exposure

The mayor has been tested and awaiting results. She is self isolating for the next 10 days and recommending her staff get tested.

By Cheryl Hurd

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed sent out an urgent tweet Wednesday about her possible exposure to COVID-19 after someone who knew they tested positive for the virus went to one of her events.

She said she was told by the director of public health that a person with the virus was at an event she attended recently and that she may have been exposed to the virus.

“I’m really angry and I’m angry that someone would be told they have COVID-19, and be told what to do and to defy that request to not to keep themselves healthy and safe, but to keep people healthy and safe,” Breed said. “I could have infected somebody unknowingly.”

San Francisco public health director views the mayor’s exposure low to moderate, which means the infected person could have come within 6 feet of her but a protective mask helps block the exposure.

UCSF Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said right now monitoring for the mayor and her staff is key.

“You wake up to see if you have a fever and try to smell your coffee,” he said. “If you can’t smell coffee or have a fever that’s when you should be checked out more thoroughly.”

Local

international students 8 hours ago

Cal Students Band Together to Support International Schoolmates

Alameda County 3 hours ago

Alameda County Superior Court Staff Furloughs to Result in Service Cuts

The mayor has been tested and awaiting results. She is self isolating for the next 10 days and recommending her staff get tested.

“COVID-19 is actually killing people, it’s killing people so when you are reckless and you show up to an event when other people are there, you’re not only putting their lives in danger but everyone they are around,” Breed said.

The mayor was scheduled to go to a testing site Thursday, but that has been canceled.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan FranciscoCOVID-19London Breed
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us