SF Mayor London Breed to Deliver State of the City

San Francisco Mayor London Breed will deliver her State of the City Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The city has been battling the coronavirus pandemic for a little over two years which has affected residents and business owners to the point of permanent closure and employee layoffs.

San Francisco also continues to deal with homelessness and some of the highest rent prices across the country.

No details have been released about what topics will be discussed during the State of the City.

