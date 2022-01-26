SF Mayor, Police Chief Discuss City's Crime Over the Last Year

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Chief of Police William Scott will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss the city's crime statistics of 2021.

The information comes from the year-end CompStat report, which is a system police departments use to keep track of crime and create public safety strategies "to deter and reduce crime," according to a statement.

On Tuesday, Mayor Breed said she is looking to expand how police can use public surveillance cameras, and she says it's all in the name of safety.

The city has seen a number of crimes including hate crimes, retail theft, car break-ins and shootings over the last few months.

In addition, a San Francisco resident sued the San Francisco District Attorney's Office for how it handled a hate crime against a member of the AAPI community in 2019, and wants the DA's office to do it's job by taking the rights of victims into account when they're considering plea deals.

