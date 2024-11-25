Families speak out after SF medical examiner sent ashes to wrong family 3 years ago

A deadly drug overdose in San Francisco's Tenderloin District is not an unusual event. But what is unusual is the city's medical examiner telling one family their loved one died when they were still alive and not telling the dead man's family of the loss.

In 2021, a man was found dead from an overside in the Dahlia Hotel. He was later identified as James Robinson.

The Robinson family requested he be cremated, and they received the ashes from the medical examiner. They even placed the urn on an altar in their East Bay home.

However, a family friend saw James walking in the Tenderloin earlier this year. After DNA testing, it was revealed that the deceased was Jacob Bruce Chrisinger.

Chrisinger's family was notified of his death just two weeks ago.

"I spent the last three years looking for him, searching halfway houses and rehabilitation houses, hospitals and jails," said Charles Hines, Chrisinger's brother. "Every time I went to the Bay Area, I searched places he might be.

According to family members, Chrisinger was a drug addict and suffered from mental illness.

"You should never be misidentified," said Katieann Lowther, Chrisinger's sister. "They failed to do a DNA test. Failed to have the family come down and ID him. They didn't look at the fact my brother is 5 foot 5 [inches], and the other guy is way taller."

A spokesperson from the medical examiner's office said the agency has been in contact with the families to return the ashes to the correct family.

"We extend our sincere condolences to Jacob Chrisinger's loved ones and family, and we are grateful [to] the Department of Justice for their assistance on the case," the spokesperson said.

As for Robinson, his daughter, Kylie Robinson, was able to track him down earlier this year, but he has since disappeared after refusing rehab. His friends have said they have seen him since, but his daughter has not.

"We kind of have an idea where he hangs out, and every other weekend or so, we go out and search for a few houses in the hopes of finding him," Kylie said.

Legal Analyst Steven Clark said if the families were to bring forth a lawsuit for their trauma, it would be hard to prove.

"This will be a tricky case for plaintiffs because there are a lot of government immunities that come into play, but you have to appreciate what these families went through," Clark said.

Chrisinger's family said it's not about the money; rather, it's about changing protocol so others don't have to go through a similar experience.