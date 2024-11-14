SF Muni looking at potential cuts to bus, light-rail, cable car services

San Francisco's public transportation agency says Muni is facing deep cuts to bus, train and cable car services as soon as next summer due to a massive budget deficit.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says it is looking at an annual deficit of $240 million to $320 million starting in 2026.

No cuts have been proposed as of Thursday, but staff on Wednesday presented options. Potentially on the chopping block are three cable car lines; the F Market streetcar; cuts to undetermined buses and light rail lines; eliminating some nighttime service; and shutting down buses on hilly routes.

SFMTA attributes the deficit to the failure of Proposition L earlier this month. Voters did not pass the measure that would have taxed ride-hailing services to the tune of about $25 million annually for public transportation.

Meanwhile, Muni ridership reached a post-pandemic high in September, with more than 520,000 weekday boardings. That's still under 75% of 2019 levels. Weekend ridership has recovered more at 92%. The data did not include streetcars and cable cars.

Muni's board is set to meet in the coming months to brainstorm ways to cut into the deficit. The agency just launched a merchandise campaign ahead of the holidays that includes hoodies, hats, socks, mugs and stickers among other branded items.