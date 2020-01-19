SF Officer Revives Overdose Victim With Naloxone

An alert officer walking the beat Friday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin district saved the life of a young man who had overdosed and was unresponsive, police said.

The officer came on the 25-year-old man lying between cars parked near Turk and Hyde streets just before 6:30 a.m.

The man, who was unconscious and breathing shallowly, was revived by three doses of Naloxone, a medication used to counter the effects of opioid overdose.

Tenderloin officers saved 73 people in 2019 with the medication, police said.