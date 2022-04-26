SF Officials Announce $11.4M in Pandemic Recovery Grants for Small Businesses, Non-Profits

San Francisco city officials launched a $11.4 million grant program to help small businesses and nonprofits recover from the pandemic.

According to a news release from the office of Mayor London Breed, the aim of the program is to help stabilize and grow struggling small businesses and nonprofits with grants to train and establish new and existing entrepreneurs, develop new programming, organize festivals and events, recruit new businesses and offer technical assistance to small businesses.

"This funding not only provides much-needed financial support to our city's merchant corridors during a time when so many people are eager to be out, but it offers our cultural institutions another opportunity to showcase San Francisco's incredible diversity to both residents and visitors," Breed said in statement.

"As we reopen and work to ensure an equitable recovery, we are also continuing to fund our Community Resource Hubs, which have filled essential needs for so many who have struggled so much during this pandemic."

The city's deadline to apply for the grants is May 19. The application is available through the city's Office of Economic and Workforce Development at www.oewd.org/bid-opportunities/RFP-223.