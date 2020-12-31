San Francisco

Vehicle Strikes 2 Pedestrians in SF SOMA District, 1 Dies

By Bay City News

A pedestrian died in San Francisco on New Year's Eve after being struck by a vehicle in the SOMA neighborhood. A second victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At about 4 p.m., police responded to a vehicle collision involving two pedestrians at Second and Mission streets. Officers immediately rendered aid to the victims and summoned medics to the scene, police said.

Despite the life-saving efforts of emergency responders, one victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other was transported to a hospital.

The driver fled the scene on foot while the suspect vehicle remained, police said. After a pursuit on foot, officers detained the suspect.

Police said the area will remain closed for quite some time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

