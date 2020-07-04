illegal nightclub

SF Officials Shut Down Second Underground Nightclub Since April

By Cheryl Hurd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A second underground nightclub operating illegally in San Francisco was shut down Thursday for violating the shelter in place order issued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An illegal San Francisco nightclub was raided and shut down in April on Shafter Avenue, and police along with health investigators believe the people behind that club are the same ones behind one operating in recent weeks in the 1600 block of Armstrong Avenue.

City leaders say these nightclubs are endangering people’s lives during the COVID-19 crisis by giving the deadly virus a perfect opportunity to continue spreading.

Local

san quentin outbreak 15 hours ago

Anger Mounts Inside and Outside San Quentin as COVID Outbreak Grows More Dire

black lives matter 5 hours ago

Activists Celebrate Removal of Columbus Statue at SF's Coit Tower

“An underground nightclub operating illegally and in violation of health orders,” said John Cote of the San Francisco City Attorney's Office. “It’s important to get it closed as quickly as possible.”

On Thursday, police confiscated four gambling machines, a pool table, a fog machine and DJ equipment.

In an ironic twist, authorities were aided in part because a security guard at a nearby COVID testing site noticed a lot of activity and tipped off police.

This article tagged under:

illegal nightclubSan Franciscocoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us