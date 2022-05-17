SF Opens 160-Unit Permanent Supportive Housing Complex to Tackle Homelessness

San Francisco Mayor London Breed unveiled a new, 160-unit permanent supportive housing complex in the city's SOMA District on Monday for adults and families with a history of homelessness.

The site, located at 1321 Mission, consists of 40 multi-bedroom units for families and 120 units for individuals.

Delivering Innovation in Supportive Housing, or DISH, won the bid to operate the site and Compass Family Services and UCSF Citywide Case Management will provide the on-site services, the mayor's office said.

The mayor thanked Governor Gavin Newsom for his assistance with supported living in California through Project Homekey grants and said that such models were essential to developing long-term solutions to homelessness.

Mayor Breed said the new units are part of her Homelessness Recovery Plan which she first announced in the summer of 2020. The plan calls for what her office describes as "the largest expansion of permanent supported housing in 20 years." Breed reports that since her recovery plan went into effect, 1,490 new housing units have been added, with another 1,054 "in the pipeline."

The mayor had the goal of acquiring or leasing 1,500 units by the end of fiscal year 2021-22 and has hit 170 percent of her goal, her office said.

Numbers provided by the office of the mayor report that the city provides shelter and housing to over 14,000 homeless and formerly homeless people every night.

San Francisco is touting a 15 percent drop in unsheltered residents and a 3.5 percent reduction in overall homelessness, according to numbers provided by the Point In Time Count, or PIT.

To date, San Francisco has been awarded $139.07 million in Homekey funding for permanent supported living.