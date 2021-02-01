SF Opens Vaccination Station in Mission District

In order to try and ensure the COVID-19 vaccines are getting to those hardest hit by the pandemic, San Francisco launched a pop-up vaccination station in the Mission District hoping to vaccinate hundreds of people per day.

The new vaccination site will focus on getting the shot to the city's Latinx community which accounts for 42% of all COVID-19 cases in San Francisco.

"What that means is that we as a city had to take action," said Mayor London Breed who visited the vaccination station Monday.

We're out this morning at the first day of our neighborhood vaccination site in the Mission!



We're opening these sites throughout SF, in addition to three high-volume sites, to ensure we're ready for widespread distribution when supply increases. @Scott_Wiener @HillaryRonen pic.twitter.com/xWdJq8ANQw — London Breed (@LondonBreed) February 1, 2021

The goal is to eventually deliver between 200 and 400 shots a day at he station located at the corner of 24th and Capp Streets.

"The focus of our work has been to address the communities most impacted by COVID, and we know that the Latinx community has been hit the hardest here, so we wanna make sure that it's accessible," said Isela Ford of the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Alongside the University of California, San Francisco and the Latino Taskforce, the city brought staff to the station to administer vaccines and answer questions from community members hoping to stem the tide of COVID-19 cases.

"So watching them get the vaccine and knowing that they are now gonna survive this pandemic when we have lost so many lives, is one of the most beautiful and hopeful things I've seen in a long time," said Supervisor Hillary Ronen.

It brings me joy to see two pillars of the Mission community getting vaccinated today. Melba Maldonado + Francisco Hererra have been on the front line of fighting this pandemic since the very beginning. I am happy to know they will be safe as we overcome this pandemic! pic.twitter.com/LC4w77ANjC — Hillary Ronen (@HillaryRonen) February 1, 2021

Mayor Breed said there will be further pop-up sites like this one in places like the Bayview District and Moscone Center in the near future.