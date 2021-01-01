SF Police Arrest Suspect in New Year's Eve Hit-and-Run That Killed 2 Women

Police arrested a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run collision in San Francisco that killed two women on New Year's Eve. The suspect is identified as Troy McAllister, 45, of San Francisco, who is currently on parole robbery, police said.

McAllister was booked in San Francisco County Jail for two counts of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of hit and run, driving a stolen vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, two counts of DUI causing injury, speeding, running a red light, burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamines, possession of methamphetamines for sales, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a large capacity firearm magazine.

At about 3:58 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a collision involving pedestrians at Second and Mission streets in the city's South of Market neighborhood. A gray Honda was traveling on Second toward Mission against a red light, and a gray Ford was traveling on Mission Street toward Second, police said. The Honda collided with the Ford, which caused the Honda to strike two pedestrians in the crosswalk.

One of the victims succumbed to her injuries on the scene, and the other was transported to a hospital for life-threatening injuries where she later died. The Honda driver abandoned the car and fled on foot, police said. Witnesses followed the suspect and helped police locate him in a commercial building on the 100 block of Second Street.

The Honda was reported stolen from Daly City on Tuesday, police said. When officers searched the vehicle, they found a handgun with an extended magazine and suspected methamphetamine.

Separately, San Francisco police received a report of a burglary at a restaurant on the 200 block of Ritch Street that occurred just prior to the collision, between 3:15 and 3:55 p.m. Thursday. McAllister is also a suspect in the burglary.

While an arrest has been made, the vehicle collision and burglary remain active and ongoing investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip

Line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.