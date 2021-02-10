SF Police Arrest Suspect Linked to Kidnapping of DoorDash Worker's Children

San Francisco police said Wednesday that officers have arrested a suspect connected to a kidnapping over the weekend involving two children who were taken as their father was delivering food.

According to police, officers arrested 25-year-old Erlin Romero on Tuesday night after they located him near the corner of Crisp Road and Palou Avenue in the city's Bayview District.

Romero has been booked into jail on suspicion of kidnapping, auto theft, robbery, conspiracy, battery and parole violation. He's being held without bail, according to jail records.

The kidnapping happened on Saturday night as DoorDash worker Jeffery Fang was making a food delivery, leaving his car momentarily with the engine running in the 2100 block of Jackson Street, with his two children Winifred, 4, and Sean, 2, inside. Hours later, the car was found abandoned in the Bayview District with the children inside.

The story has gained national attention and a GoFundMe set up for the family has raised more than $145,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, surpassing its initial goal of $100,000.

Police said investigators believe Romero may have worked with another suspect, who remains at large. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message.