SF Police Arrest 2 Teen Suspects in Connection With Assault Using Electric Scooters

Police have arrested two 17-year-old female suspects believed to have rammed their electric scooters into two pedestrians, according to a news release from the San Francisco Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred in the city's Mission District just prior to 4 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Two adults reported they were walking on 18th Street near Dolores Street when two females on electric scooters rode into them. The suspects then continued to assault the victims by punching them before fleeing the scene.

Police said one victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple fractures.

The ensuing investigation led police to arrest one 17-year-old female Feb. 15, after learning she was already in custody in Alameda County on an unrelated charge.

Police took the suspect into custody from Alameda County officials and arrested her for suspicion of two felonies: battery causing serious injury and assault by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Police apprehended the second 17-year-old suspect Saturday about 5:40 p.m. when patrol officers recognized her at 24th and Mission Streets. She was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Police urged anyone with information regarding this case to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. People can remain anonymous using either method of contact.