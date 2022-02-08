SF Police Asking for Public's Help to Find Suspect Linked to 7 Bank Robberies

Police in San Francisco are asking for the public's help to find a man suspected of being linked to several bank robberies in the city, including three that happened as recently as Saturday.

Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for at least seven recent bank robberies.

The first happened on Jan. 25 at a bank in the 3800 block of Third Street. Then days later, the same suspect is believed to have hit up two other banks, one in the 2900 block of Mission Street, and another in the 600 block of Eight Street.

On Feb. 1, he robbed another bank in the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue, police said.

Finally, on Saturday, the suspect is believed to have robbed three separate banks; one in the 4600 block Mission Street; another in the 1800 block of 19th Avenue; and the third in the 2300 block of 16th Street.

According to police, in each instance, the suspect enters the bank and hands the teller a threatening note demanding cash. Each time, the teller complied, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police described the suspect as a man with a medium complexion, possibly in his mid-20s or mid-30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a lean build, and weighing 150 pounds.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.