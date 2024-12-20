SF police shoot and kill armed man suspected in injury hit and run

San Francisco officers early Friday morning shot and killed an armed man suspected in an earlier injury hit-and-run crash, according to the police department.

At about 1:35 a.m. Friday, officers who searching for a hit-and-run driver found the suspect vehicle in the area of Grant Avenue and Post Street, police said. When officers approached the vehicle, one or more of them shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. During the investigation, a gun was recovered at the scene.

The sequence of events started at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when officers responded to the area of Kearny and Post streets after a speeding vehicle drove onto a sidewalk and struck and injured two pedestrians and a bicyclist, police said. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The pedestrians, a woman and a girl were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers were unable to locate the bicyclist.

The incident is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office; the SFPD Investigative Services Division; the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office; the SFPD Internal Affairs Division; and the Department of Police Accountability (DPA).

SFPD has asked all witnesses and possible victims involved in the incident to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.