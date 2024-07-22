SF police officers shoot, kill armed robbery suspect

San Francisco officers killed an armed male in an encounter Sunday night in the city's Tenderloin district.

Police said that around 11:55 p.m., they responded to the area of Willow Street and Van Ness Avenue to investigate an armed robbery that occurred at McAllister Street.

Upon arrival, they tried to approach a man armed with a firearm. However, this led to a shooting and the suspect was struck by gunfire, police said.

First responders provided first aid to the armed male who was sent to a hospital to treat his life-threatening injuries. However, he was eventually declared dead.

His identity was not released immediately by the police.

Police said the officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the District Attorney's Office, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, the San Francisco Police Department's Internal Affairs and Investigative Services divisions, and the Department of Police Accountability.

"All information is preliminary and could be subject to change. This remains an open and active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. As part of SFPD's commitment to transparency and accountability, a town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within ten days," police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD".