2 SF police officers injured after pursuit and crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two San Francisco police officers were recovering in a hospital Monday morning after a pursuit and crash resulted in injuries.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at the corner of San Pablo and Paul avenues at about 3:40 a.m. The SFPD patrol vehicle reportedly crashed into a corner building that once housed a liquor store.

The chase suspect, who was driving a white vehicle, also suffered minor injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear why San Francisco police officers were chasing the suspect. According to department policy, pursuits are only allowed if officers have reasonable suspicion or probable cause that a felony or violent misdemeanor has occurred or is about to occur.

No further details were immediately available.

