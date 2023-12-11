San Francisco

SF police offer $25,000 reward for help solving August homicide

By Bay City News

San Francisco police are offering a reward in connection to the homicide case of a man who was shot and killed in August.

Relando Bell, 22, was shot the night of Aug. 3 on Kelloch Street In Visitacion Valley. He called 911 around 9:43 p.m. to report his injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police are offering $25,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this homicide.

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact the San Francisco Police Department's homicide detail at 415-553-1145, or after hours at 415-553-1071.

