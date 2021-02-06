SF Police Search for Missing Kids in Stolen Honda Odyssey

Police in San Francisco are on a desperate search for two children who were inside their father's minivan in the Pacific Heights neighborhood when it was stolen, their father said Saturday night.

Police are searching for a Silver Honda Odyssey with California license plates, 7FPK543.

Jeffery Fang, the father of the 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy, said he was doing a DoorDash delivery in the 2100 block of Jackson Street around 8:45 p.m. when he got out of the car for a minute. He returned to see a man sitting in the driver's seat.

Fang said a struggle ensued as he tried to get the man out of the vehicle, but eventually the man fled the scene in the minivan with the two children inside.

The children are Winnifred Fang, a 4-year-old girl and Sean Fang, a 2-year-old boy.

Police have confirmed that all available units are working on the case.

All available #sfpd units are on this now. Investigations also activated. PIO will update media. Still a fluid on-going investigation. @SFPD https://t.co/1Hgqktpzg9 — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) February 7, 2021

