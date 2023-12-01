SF police arrest 17 in ‘Blitz '23' shoplifting sting

Police arrested 17 shoplifting suspects this week in a operation targeting retail theft at a store in San Francisco.

The enforcement operation carried out on Tuesday, dubbed "Blitz '23", focused on a store in the 700 block of Mission Street. The business, which wasn't named by police, had reported many thefts in the past.

Stolen property seized by officers during the sting was returned to the store.

"The SFPD will continue to conduct these operations throughout San Francisco in the hopes of reducing thefts that are targeting our businesses," police said in a news release on Thursday.

The suspects ranged in age from 23 to 60 years old and all but four were San Francisco residents. The four from out of town were residents of Antioch, Richmond, Alameda County and South Lake Tahoe.

Most were arrested on suspicion of petty theft. Two of the suspects arrested in the operation had outstanding arrest warrants.

The investigation remins open, police said. Anyone with information should call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444.

While most cities have since an increase in thefts since 2022, San Francisco is seeing it going down. Raj Mathai speaks with police sergeant Kathryn Winters about what the city is doing.