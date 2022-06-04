SF Police Travel to Taiwan to Arrest Home Invasion Suspect

San Francisco police this week traveled to Taiwan to arrest a suspect wanted in connection with a March home invasion.

Tianze Zhang, 30, of Los Angeles, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on suspicion of felony burglary, felony kidnapping for robbery and felony terrorists threats, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

On March 16 at approximately 5:30 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to a residence in the Bernal Heights neighborhood on a report of a home invasion burglary.

Responding officers located a woman who said she was home alone when a man entered her home and physically restrained her.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said she was injured during the incident.

The suspect demanded money from the victim and threatened to harm her further if she did not cooperate.

The victim complied and allowed him to transfer nearly $3 million out of her account.

The suspect also stole the victim's cellphones before leaving the home.

Police identified the suspect as Zhang and learned he had fled the United States shortly after the burglary.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and investigators began working with the FBI and international law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend Zhang, police said.

On May 30, Zhang was located and detained in Taiwan, and members of the SFPD Burglary Unit traveled to Taipei to escort Zhang back to San Francisco.