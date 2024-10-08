SF families await district's decision on possible school closures

San Francisco families Tuesday morning were expected to learn the fate of their neighborhood schools, with the possibility of closures, as the school district tries to manage its budget.

The San Francisco Unified School District is facing scrutiny from the state and the city for budget trouble that’s only partly related to declining enrollment. The district says it is mired in a $400 million deficit and is projected to run out of money by 2025.

As many as 14 of the disrict's 121 schools could be on the chopping block, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

