SF Public Transit Receives Millions in Federal Funds

City leaders are expected to take a look at federal dollars at work while they tour a San Francisco BART station.

This specific tour of the Powell Street BART station comes as ridership increases. Leaders will provide updates on how more than $850 million in federal funds can be used to improve transit in the Bay Area.

BART experienced a 23% increase in downtown San Francisco compared to the previous month.

According to the Bay Area Council, 80% of employers plan to bring workers back this month or some of them already have.

BART representatives say Powell Street station is receiving new modifications to increase energy efficiency, gender neutral restrooms and crisis interventionists.

The tour is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m.