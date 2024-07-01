San Francisco

1 dead, several displaced in SF residential fire

A man died early Monday morning in a residential fire in San Francisco, according to the fire department.

Just before 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm and 911 calls from the 600 block of Leavenworth Street near Geary Street in Tenderloin District, fire officials said. Several residents had already evacuated the building due to the fire alarm.

Crews found the source of the fire on the first floor, contained the flames and searched for victims, fire officials. They found a man about 50 years old in the unit where the fire started.

The man initially was deemed to be in critical condition, and rescuers performed CPR, but he died at the scene, fire officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Several residents were evacuated and may be displaced, but it was not clear how many.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

San Francisco
