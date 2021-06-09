travel

SF Residents Ready to Travel as COVID-19 Vaccinations Help With Reopening: Survey

By Cierra Johnson

The number of travelers has increased recently as more people get their COVID-19 vaccine and states are beginning to reopen.

According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, more than 1 million adults in San Francisco’s metro area plan to travel at least 100 miles in the next month.

Researchers say that is a higher percentage than both the state and national average, and these numbers come as more Californians than ever are vaccinated following the April 15th vaccine availability.

Before making plans for a trip, travelers are encouraged to pay attention to their destinations' guidelines.

The CDC released a color-coded map showing the risk assessment levels for countries around the world. The map is broken into four risk levels ranging from low to very high risk.

It is important to note all air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board a flight to the United States.

