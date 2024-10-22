San Francisco

SF school district set to appoint new interim superintendent

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco's struggling school district tries to turn the page this week as it faces multiple school closures and trustees appoint a new interim leader.

After the district’s former superintendent was pressured to resign last Friday, there seems to be a show of unity behind the new appointment of Maria Su.

The school board is scheduled to vote Tuesday evening to confirm the new superintendent.

