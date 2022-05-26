San Francisco

SF School District Removes ‘Chief' From Titles

By Christie Smith

San Francisco Unified School District said it’s eliminating the word “chief” in employees' job titles as some Native American members of the community have expressed concerns over its use.

The superintendent shared the comments at this week’s board of education meeting and on Thursday, the district shared a statement reading in part, “While there are many opinions on the matter, our leadership team agreed that, given that many native american members of our community have expressed concerns over the use of the title, we are no longer going to use it.”

Full story in video above.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscosan francisco unified school districtNative Americans
