SF Unified School District leaders to discuss future of schools

The San Francisco Unified School District on Tuesday was expected to discuss the future of its schools amid declining enrollment and large budget deficit.

SFUSD has 4,000 fewer students since the 2017-18 school year and the district projects it will have 4,300 fewer students by the year 2032.

On Tuesday, the superintendent will update the board and the public on the community conversations they’ve had. They will discuss the criteria for determining which schools are most viable and the weight each criteria should have.

Here’s what district officials are considering with each school: access to schools and programs and historical challenges; academic performance; culture and climate; and students’ socio-emotional development.

Schools will be graded on how well they use the resources they have, how many families choose to send their children there and how satisfied teachers are.

A third party will weigh all of those factors then make its recommendations.

SFUSD also is facing a $148 million deficit for the next school year.