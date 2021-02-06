San Francisco

SF Smash and Grab Robbery on I-80

By NBC Bay Area staff

Stunning video shows a smash and grab robbery in San Francisco that happened Friday afternoon while the driver was in the car in traffic.

In the video, a black Honda can be seen pulling up next to a silver Prius which is attempting to get on Interstate 80 eastbound.

A man jumps out, quickly smashes the back window, grabs a bag and hops back into the car, which speeds off.

Local

Oakland 4 hours ago

‘Devastating' Fire Burns Vietnamese American Community Center in Oakland

coronavirus 18 hours ago

Vaccine Hunters Make Sure COVID-19 Shots Don't Go to Waste

This happened just before the approach to the Bay Bridge.

The victims, a pair of photographers, said they’re not hurt, but the thieves did make off with their camera equipment and a drone.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscorobberyI-80
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us