SF Smash and Grab Robbery on I-80

Stunning video shows a smash and grab robbery in San Francisco that happened Friday afternoon while the driver was in the car in traffic.

In the video, a black Honda can be seen pulling up next to a silver Prius which is attempting to get on Interstate 80 eastbound.

A man jumps out, quickly smashes the back window, grabs a bag and hops back into the car, which speeds off.

This happened just before the approach to the Bay Bridge.

The victims, a pair of photographers, said they’re not hurt, but the thieves did make off with their camera equipment and a drone.