SF Sunset neighborhood host Lunar New Year event

San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood was packed on Sunday as community members gathered to celebrate Lunar New Year.

Organizers said it's a way for the community to celebrate the city's culture, history, and diversity.

"We are lucky to be at the outer Sunset farmers market so folks can come by and buy their groceries and stuff for the week but also come by and see some performances and have a lot of kids activities," said Lily Wong, director of the Sunset Chinese Cultural District.

The event has been held for the past couple of years, and organizers said it keeps getting bigger.

Neighbors said they liked that the event was close and easy to get to.

"We're all involved, and we're all together, and it's fun, so yeah," said Nick of San Francisco.

Mayor Daniel Lurie made an appearance and reminded people about the other events that will be hosted in the city.

"It's going to be an incredible week in San Francisco," Lurie said. "Ending the week with the Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown town, I hope you come and join us and the NBA All Star Weekend. Come and celebrate with us all over downtown, SOMA, Mission, and Thrive City; I hope you get out there."

Next Saturday, more than 100,000 people are expected to descend on the city for the Lunar New Year Parade, and a day later, basketball's biggest stars will be at the Chase Center for the All Star Game.